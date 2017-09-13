83-Year-Old Woman Killed, Adult Grandson Wounded In Levittown Stabbing

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A grandmother is dead and her grandson was in serious condition Wednesday evening, after they were both stabbed in their Long Island home.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, police said it was a violent scene on North Newbridge Road in Levittown.
The 83-year-old woman died a short time after the stabbing, while her 24-year-old grandson was reported in serious condition.
“Right now, we’re looking at two persons of interest with regard to this incident,” said Nassau County police Lt. Richard Lebrun.
Sources said police are investigating whether the house was a drug house, and it is believed the residence as targeted.