Miami Nun Dons Habit, Grabs Chain Saw To Help After Irma

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A nun surrounded by downed trees after Irma hit Florida took matters into her own hands.

Sister Margaret Ann grabbed a chain saw and started chopping away after her street in Miami was littered with tree branches dumped there by the hurricane.

An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer tweeted video and a picture of Sister Margaret Ann after coming across the nun hard at work dressed in her full habit.

Police say “acts of kindness” like Sister Margaret Ann’s remind residents that they’re all part of the same community.

The department added in its post, “Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this!”

Police say the nun was cutting trees to clear the roadways around Archbishop Coleman Carrol High School. Sister Margaret Ann is the school’s principal, according to its website.

