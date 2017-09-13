Suspicious Package Prompts Temporary Evacuation At Newark Airport Terminal

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport was evacuated briefly after a suspicious package was discovered unattended Wednesday evening.
Officials say part of Terminal C was cleared out after the package was found on the second level around 7 p.m.
Roadways near the airport were congested as authorities probed the package, and travellers were urged to use all levels to pick up passengers.
Port Authority officials determined the packaged to be harmless, and people were allowed back into the terminal shortly before 8 a.m.