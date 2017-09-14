Darryl Strawberry On WFAN: My Relationship With The Mets Is Over

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Darryl Strawberry wants the Mets to lose his phone number.

The Mets great told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday that his relationship with his former team is broken beyond repair.

“It’s pretty clear with the organization of the Mets, it’s not the players, it’s not the fans, it’s not (general manager) Sandy (Alderson) and the new regime. It’s the ownership. It’s the ownership,” Strawberry said. “My relationship is done with them.

“I’m never going to be a part of that again. I’ll never return to a reunion or anything ever again.”

Strawberry, whose new book, “Don’t Give up on Me: Shedding Light on Addiction,” will be released next month, would not explain exactly what led to his falling out with Mets ownership. He, however, said he’s “quite sure” other former Mets feel the same way he does.

“You reap what you sow, and you’ve got to live with it,” said Strawberry, who won World Series with both the Mets and Yankees. “And they reaped a lot of things with a lot of different players, and I just believe that they’re sowing it now.

“The way they treated players like myself, (Gary) Carter, (Ray) Knight — just the treatment that you get from them, it’s just totally different from what the Yankees are all about. The Yankees are a class act. They love you. You’re family.”

The eight-time All-Star said he still loves the fans and his former teammates. He also said his beef is not with Mets owner Jeff Wilpon, but wouldn’t elaborate further.

Strawberry added his relationship with the organization has been strained for a “very long time” and that he has kept quiet about it.

“I could’ve buried them on some things, but I didn’t do that,” he said. “I just left it alone, and I took the high road on it. I just come to this place now where it’s just like I don’t want to deal with that anymore. I don’t want that to ever be a part of my life again.”

To listen to Francesa’s interview with Strawberry, click on the audio player above.