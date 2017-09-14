Happenings, September 15

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Get on Your Bikes and Ride (For Free!)

Ladies (and gents too!), it’s time to ride.

Since women make up only 34 percent of bike share members around the nation, Citi Bike is running their second Women Who Bike Month. September is the perfect time to pedal to work or spend a day exploring Central Park, as the weather gets cooler and many tourists have returned to work and school.

To encourage more females to fall in love with cycling, the company is offering a free 24-hour pass. But you don’t have to be a woman to benefit — this deal is for everyone.

Ready to find out how? Just head to this website on your mobile browser and claim your pass. The offer is only available to new members and expires September 30.

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Strap on Your Lederhosen

There’s no need to head to Munich for a great Oktoberfest celebration. New York City can get down to polka music and down brats with the best of them.

Oktoberfest celebrations kick off this weekend — yes, even though it’s September — throughout all five boroughs. While events can be found at many beer gardens, bars, and other drinking establishments, there are a few notable parties worth the hype.

After taking in the German-American Steuben Parade on Saturday, enjoy a brew (or two) at Oktoberfest in Central Park. Spitze! and the Polka Brothers will take the stage at Rumsey Playfield, while Bierhaus NYC treats parade overflow to sauerkraut and soft pretzels.

Watermark’s weeks-long Oktoberfest festivities on Pier 15 features one-liter steins of the best German beer, while Brooklynites can party under the Manhattan Bridge on October 6 and 7.

Prost!

Photo Credit: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Back to Blacklight

It’s hard to find a boring 5K run nowadays. From getting dosed with colorful powder to superhero-themed costumes, these events seem to resemble parties more than races. And the Blacklight Run is no exception.

These three miles of fun, open to everyone from avid runners to newbies who would rather walk the course, are coming to the Aviator Sports and Events Center this Saturday. Expect lots of neon, glow sticks, and an after-party for all ages to dance the night away. Heck, you’ll probably burn more calories on the dance floor than during the run.

Register here! Your $30 ticket includes access to the pre-party, the run, the after-party, and plenty of glow-in-the-dark goodies.