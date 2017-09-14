Girardi On WFAN: People Are Blowing Jaime Garcia Situation Out Of Proportion

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Yankees manager Joe Girardi says people are overreacting about him pulling pitcher Jaime Garcia in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s win over Tampa Bay.

After giving up a two-out, check-swing single to Lucas Duda, Garcia was pulled from the game. The Yankees were leading 3-1 at the time. They held on for a 3-2 victory.

Garcia seemed annoyed by the move, not making eye contact with Girardi when he came to the mound.

“I think people are overblowing this,” Girardi said. “It’s all I’ve talked about today. … When do you want a pitcher happy to come out of a game? Never. I don’t ever want them happy. So this is the reality of the game. Pitchers want to compete, and that’s why they’re out there, and that’s why they’re great athletes, because they want to compete.

“But I have to make some decisions sometimes players aren’t going to be fond of. It’s part of the job.”

Girardi said there are no lingering hard feelings from Garcia after the incident.

“He does get it, absolutely,” the Yankees’ manager said. “He’s fine.”

In six starts since being acquired in a trade with the Twins, Garcia is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA. Because of Girardi’s quick hook, Garcia came one out short of qualifying for the win in Wednesday’s game.

To listen to Francesa’s interview with Girardi, in which he also discusses Chad Green’s success, Dellin Betances’ struggles and more, click on the audio player above.