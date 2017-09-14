Doctors Say Jets’ Mauldin Needs Season-Ending Surgery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Doctors have recommended that Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin undergo season-ending back surgery, coach Todd Bowles said Thursday.
Mauldin will undergo a second opinion before deciding whether to move forward with the procedure, WFAN’s Brian Costello reported.
The 24-year-old linebacker was placed on injured reserve after suffering the injury early in training camp. He didn’t play in any preseason games.
Mauldin was a third-round pick by the Jets when came out of Louisville in 2015. Last season, he played in 11 games, starting three, and had 16 tackles, 2½ sacks and one interception.