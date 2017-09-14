‘WCBS Conversation With Veterans’ Sheds Light On Shared Experiences

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Just days ahead of the premiere of The Vietnam War, a PBS documentary series by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, WCBS Newsradio 880 hosted a conversation with the filmmakers and veterans.

WCBS anchor Steve Scott moderated the event, which kicked off with a sneak peek of the new series.

In Episode 6, Vietnam veteran Roger Harris, a black man, shares the story of his not-so-welcome homecoming in Boston.

“I’m a Marine, I fought for my country, 13 months in a combat zone, and I can’t get a cab to get home,” he said.

Episode 10 and never-before-seen Episode 11 deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Vice President of Vietnam Veterans of America and Vietnam nurse Marsha Four and Founder of The Headstrong Project and Iraq veteran Zach Iscol discussed their experiences with the disorder.

Four talked about the isolation of the war, saying “When I came home, it felt like I was coming home to another planet.”

Iscol touched on the connection between older and younger generations of veterans.

“When we had guys get wounded, you guys were the ones that would meet them at the hospital. When we came off the plane, you guys were there to greet us,” he said. “And it was such a remarkable gift to our battalion.”

Following the screening, veterans in the audience – both in the Adorama Live Theatre and on Facebook Live – joined the conversation, sharing their stories and raising questions for a personal and powerful discussion.

Find the full conversation above and tune in to The Vietnam War on PBS this Sunday at 8 p.m.