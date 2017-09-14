Woman On Bicycle Struck, Killed By Truck In Tribeca

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a box Thursday in Tribeca.
Around 5:45 p.m., police responded to Broadway and Walker Street. They learned that a 38-year-old man had been driving a large box truck east on Walker Street and making a right turn onto Broadway when it struck the 48-year-old woman riding the bicycle.
The woman was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
She was identified as Jindee Yan, 48, of the Lower East Side.
The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad was investigating late Thursday.