9/15 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Happy Friday everyone! We can expect partly cloudy skies today as the final showers from remnant IRMA pass. Temps will continue to meander around 80-degree mark. Skies are not cloudy all day. We will experience some sunshine, and when we do, it will feel very warm and humid.
The same goes for tomorrow. Some clouds, a few showers, but generally a good day. Sunday is looking spectacular right now with a temps of 80 and lower humidity. Might even be a beach day!
G