9/15 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: Giorgio Panetta, Weather
Wake Up Forecast: 09.15.17

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Happy Friday everyone! We can expect partly cloudy skies today as the final showers from remnant IRMA pass. Temps will continue to meander around 80-degree mark. Skies are not cloudy all day. We will experience some sunshine, and when we do, it will feel very warm and humid.

Today Forecast: 09.15.17

The same goes for tomorrow. Some clouds, a few showers, but generally a good day. Sunday is looking spectacular right now with a temps of 80 and lower humidity. Might even be a beach day!

Weekend Planner: 09.15.17

