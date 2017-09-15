Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend

By Jessica Allen

What a glorious time it is to be in New York. Not only are we rapidly approaching sweater weather, and not only are the leaves just beginning to turn, but several annual events will be making their debut in coming weeks. This weekend, in fact, you can attend the 91st annual Feast of San Gennaro, as well as the Brooklyn Book Festival and Oyster Week. Fall is on its way!

Feast of San Gennaro

Various venues

New York, NY

www.sangennaro.org

It’s mid-September, which means the Feast of San Gennaro is upon us. For the past 90 years, Italians, Italian Americans, and everyone in between have thronged Little Italy to celebrate the patron saint of Naples. The 91st feast will include religious processionals, live music, church services and blessings, food demos, restaurant specials, trivia, and both a cannoli- and meatball-eating contest. We’re also pretty jazzed about the 100th birthday tribute to Dean Martin. Thursday, September 14, through Sunday, September 24, see schedule for details.

New York Oyster Week

Various venues

New York, NY

www.newyorkoysterweek.com

We New Yorkers owe much to the little oyster. Learn the extent of our debt to the humble bivalve, try various preparations, and show that you #GiveAShuck at the sixth annual New York Oyster Week. Scheduled events include multiple socials (get to know fellow oyster-lovers in New York and New Jersey!), yacht trips, concerts, and, of course, lots of eating. Shellebrate! (We only wish we could take credit for that particular pun, but alas someone else got there first). Friday, September 15, through Saturday, September 30, see schedule for details and ticket info.

SUBMERGE

Hudson River Park

Pier 26 at North Moore Street

New York, NY 10013

212) 627-2020

www.hudsonriverpark.org

Got a budding marine scientist? Foster his or her love of sea creatures great and small by heading over to the SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival this weekend. In addition to fishing and kayaking, little ecologists, researchers, and scientists will participate in guided experiments and other hands-on activities designed to spotlight the tremendous ecosystem that exists in and around New York City. After all, our waterways—as well as the minds of our children—are some of our most valuable resources, deserving of attention and care. Saturday, September 16, 11 am to 4 pm, free.

Taste of East Village

East Seventh St.

Between Second Avenue and Cooper Square

New York, NY 10003

coopersquare.org

The East Village’s Seventh Avenue is like the city in microcosm, at least from a culinary standpoint. On this single stretch you can gobble tortas, gourmet cupcakes, kielbasa, French sandwiches, khachapuri, pasta, and cookies. The second annual Taste of East Village gives you the chance to try all this and more, while supporting the Cooper Square Committee’s work preserving the neighborhood’s affordable housing. Your ticket enables you to try offerings from up to four participating restaurants. Saturday, September 16, 12 to 5 pm, tickets required.

Brooklyn Book Festival

Brooklyn Borough Hall and surrounding venues

209 Joralemon St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

www.brooklynbookfestival.org

The largest free literary event in New York descends upon Borough Hall this weekend, for a jam-packed schedule of writers, reviewers, critics, books, and words. So many words! Among the authors slated to appear are Claire Messud, Joyce Carol Oates, Colson Whitehead, Karl Ove Knausgård, Elif Batuman, Deborah Eisenberg, and Jacqueline Woodson. Check out the full program of events for kids on Saturday too, from yoga to learning magic words to doing some art to reverse mad libs to a hands-on rap-writing workshop. Sunday, September 17, 10 am to 6 pm, free.