Driver Given Probation After Leaving Scene Of Accident That Left Bronx Boy Dead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver who admitted to leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 7-year-old in the Bronx two years ago was sentenced to probation.

It’s a punishment that the child’s mother said she isn’t happy with.

“He was a happy boy,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Natasha Villavicencio remembered her boy outside of court in the Bronx.

He was killed when an SUV backed into a parking space, and then plowed in reverse into a Pelham Bay restaurant where the 7-year-old was in a booth eating ice cream with his father and baby sister.

More than 2 years later, the family is finally done with court dates, because the man who accidentally killed Ethan was sentenced on charges of leaving the scene.

Kwasi Oduro, 75, was arrested two blocks away. His guilty pleas came with the sentence of 5 years probation.

“I’m not happy about it, what can I do?” Villavicencio said.

Defense attorneys described Oduro as a churchgoing family man who never drinks or does drugs, and never had a previous brush with the law.

In court he apologized.

“If I had the power to exchange my own life to let the boy come back, I would certainly give my life and bring the boy back,” he said.

The restaurant where it happened is permanently closed, and a new one took its place. For other merchants and residents who were there at the time of the tragedy, they say it’s something they’ll never forget.

“I work right next door and every time I look at that restaurant all I see is that kid, it’s the saddest thing,” Prince Ahmed said. “Nobody wins, because the kid is not going to come back. Nothing’s gonna bring back the kid.”

Ethan’s sister Maya was also in the restaurant to witness her brother’s death, and was also a victim of the tragedy that continues to haunt all involved.

During his 5 year probationary period, Oduro is not allowed to drive.