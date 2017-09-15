CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
LISTEN: Mike Francesa, Peter Schrager Discuss Possibility Of Colts Trading Andrew Luck After This Season

Filed Under: Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts, Mike Francesa, Peter Schrager

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Could this be Andrew Luck’s last year in Indianapolis?

WFAN’s Mike Francesa and Peter Schrager of Fox Sports and the NFL Network discussed that possibility on Friday.

Luck, the Colts’ star quarterback, is expected to miss several more weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery in January.

“I can see a scenario now, if Luck is out five or six weeks, which they’re saying now is probably going to happen, and they decide not to bring him back this year because they’re already 0-6 or something and they end up with the first, second pick, right around there … someone like the Niners could turn around and say, ‘Hey, we’ll give you this bucketload of picks to let Luck come home to the farm, where he went to the school at Stanford, let him come with our young coach and you can go draft a quarterback.”

Schrager agreed it wasn’t a crazy thought, but he pointed out that the hefty contract Luck signed last year — five years, $123 million — could be a potential roadblock. Francesa, however, noted that the 49ers have the cap space to absorb such a contract.

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts drops back to pass the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 18, 2016, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

“The Colts have to decide: Are we really willing to trade this guy for a bunch of picks and make it a six-year rebuilding plan when we have Andrew Luck in the building?” Schrager said. “We’re never going to have another Andrew Luck, regardless of how good these guys (the top incoming rookie quarterbacks) are.”

JETS

Francesa said the Jets could be looking at a 40-10 loss at Oakland on Sunday.

“That might be underestimating it, Mike,” Schrager said. “The Jets — that was bad (last week vs. Buffalo). And the Raiders are loaded, fully loaded.”

GIANTS

The big question remains whether wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a high ankle sprain in the preseason, will play Monday night against the Lions. Last week at Dallas, the Giants’ offense managed just three points without Beckham in the lineup.

“I like Mike Sullivan, the offensive coordinator, but if you didn’t have Beckham, there was no game plan (against the Cowboys); there was no other option,” Schrager said. “It really made it scary for the Giants that they rely so much on this guy. And as for the Cowboys, they just ran the ball down their throats. They did what they wanted. That was not really a fair fight without Odell on the field.”

To listen to the full interview with Schrager, who discusses other Week 2 matchups, click on the audio player above.

