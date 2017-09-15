Police-Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Newark.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday near Lindsley Avenue and Crown Street.
The incident involved an off-duty Essex County corrections officer, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported. Earlier Friday morning, the off-duty officer found someone trying to break into their car.
There was some kind of struggle and in that struggle, the officer’ weapon was discharged, but it’s unclear if it was intentional or accidental, Smith reported.
A suspect is in custody and no injuries have been reported.