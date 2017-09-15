CBS2 Exclusive: Friend Says Alcohol Likely Factor In Ridgefield Hit-Run

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some residents in Ridgefield, New Jersey woke up Friday to find someone had crashed into their cars and took off.

Mangled metal, broken glass and parts of two separate vehicles were found smashed to pieces along Maple Avenue in Ridgefield.

“I came out, the police are here and my car’s on the sidewalk. There’s so much damage to it, my car was actually on top of my neighbor across the street’s front hood,” said victim Valerie Matos.

The front and side of Matos’s SUV was hit so hard that the tire almost came off, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

“A deductible can be anywhere from $500 to $2000. That’s a huge deductible,” Matos said.

“I just heard a loud bang, woke up, my dogs were barking and I came outside,” said Mark Petesa, the owner of the other damaged car.

He found the front of his car bashed in and the person responsible nowhere to be found.

A man claiming to be a friend of the accused hit-and-run driver told Liverman in an exclusive interview that alcohol may have been a factor.

Steve Perez said he was with the driver right before it happened and they had been drinking. Perez said that she dropped him off right before hitting the two vehicles.

“I made the wrong decision too. We both did. I let her grab the keys. She made the wrong decision on grabbing the keys,” Perez said.

Perez wouldn’t tell CBS2 the driver’s name but says he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Luckily nobody else was involved but she put herself in danger and that’s not cool. Her family would have been devastated,” Perez said.

Police are telling CBS2 this is an active investigation. They haven’t said whether that driver’s been charged.