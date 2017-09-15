Spectrum Blames Mass Outage In Brooklyn On Cable Slicing Vandals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of Spectrum customers lost TV, internet, and phone service on Friday morning.

The cable and internet outage affected about 80,000 Spectrum customers in Brooklyn like Yamini who has a home office.

“If I can’t deliver I have to give them some kind of a break,” she told 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon.

She said she’s still paying full price for service from a company whose ad campaign mocks its competitors.

“Fix you first before you fix others,” she said.

Spectrum crews spent the day fixing cables on Henry and Sackett Streets, blaming vandalism and pointing to the rise in outages since its electric workers went on strike.

“Vandalism of Charter’s fiber-optic network in Brooklyn early this morning has resulted in thousands of customers there losing service. Our repair crews have been working tirelessly I’m the past several hours to restore service as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we do. We are also working with the NYPD on an investigation of this latest round of criminal destruction of our network,” Spokesman John Bonamo said in a statement.

“Sometimes the big companies like to blame the little guy for no reason,” Luis Quinones said.

Over the summer, charges were dropped against a striking worker blamed in similar sabotage pending further investigation.

 

