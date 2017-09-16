‘We Are Very Upset:’ Kitten Stolen From Brooklyn Bodega

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the prowl for a cat burglar in Brooklyn.
A kitten was stolen from the Moon Mini Mart in Kensington earlier this month.
Surveillance video shows a woman wearing black glasses walk into the store and walk down the aisles. The woman then picks up the kitten, tucks it under her arm and walks out.
The owner told CBS2 he doesn’t understand why she stole his cat when there are so many others in need of homes.
“We are not happy. We are very upset,” he said. “There are a lot of cats in the shelter. She can take from the shelter.”
The owner said he hopes the woman will just bring his cat back.