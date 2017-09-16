CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Cooking For A Good Cause At ‘A Second Helping Of Life’

Filed Under: A Second Helping Of Life

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and on Monday, New York’s top women chefs will come together under one roof to help support and raise money for women affected by breast and ovarian cancer.

Chef Angie Mar, owner of Beatrice Inn, and Director of Communications Melissa Sakow stopped by to chat with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu about the event, dubbed “A Second Helping Of Life.”

For more info on how you can get involved, visit the event’s website.

Below is the recipe for Chef Mar’s signature recipe which will be available Monday:

Dry Aged Rib Bones, Charred Prawn Butter, Truffles

Serves 4

Ribs:

4 lbs rib bones

Kosher salt

 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Salt rib bones and bake for approximately 15 minutes until medium rare.

 

Prawn butter:

2 tsp olive oil

2 prawns, head and shell on

1/4 cup butter

1/4 vanilla bean, scraped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

 

Garnish:

1 Burgundy truffle

 

In a hot pan with olive oil, char prawns until deep brown and caramelized.

Chop roughly, and mix with butter, vanilla seeds, set aside.

 

Serve ribs while hot, garnish with prawn butter, and top with shaved burgundy truffles.

