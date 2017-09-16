Cooking For A Good Cause At ‘A Second Helping Of Life’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and on Monday, New York’s top women chefs will come together under one roof to help support and raise money for women affected by breast and ovarian cancer.
Chef Angie Mar, owner of Beatrice Inn, and Director of Communications Melissa Sakow stopped by to chat with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu about the event, dubbed “A Second Helping Of Life.”
For more info on how you can get involved, visit the event’s website.
Below is the recipe for Chef Mar’s signature recipe which will be available Monday:
Dry Aged Rib Bones, Charred Prawn Butter, Truffles
Serves 4
Ribs:
4 lbs rib bones
Kosher salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Salt rib bones and bake for approximately 15 minutes until medium rare.
Prawn butter:
2 tsp olive oil
2 prawns, head and shell on
1/4 cup butter
1/4 vanilla bean, scraped
1/2 tsp kosher salt
Garnish:
1 Burgundy truffle
In a hot pan with olive oil, char prawns until deep brown and caramelized.
Chop roughly, and mix with butter, vanilla seeds, set aside.
Serve ribs while hot, garnish with prawn butter, and top with shaved burgundy truffles.