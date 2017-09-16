Suspect Broke In Through Victims’ Fire Escapes In Pair Of Soundview Sex Assaults, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say raped and robbed a woman in the Bronx.
It happened last Sunday around 1 a.m. in the Soundview section.
Investigators say the suspect used a fire escape to get into the 28-year-old woman’s apartment window.
Full surveillance video released by the NYPD below:
Police say the same man also sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman last November, also getting into her Soundview apartment through the fire escape.
The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion who weighs approximately 200 pounds and is 5’7″ tall. He was last seen wearing a light colored hat, dark colored pants, black and white shoes, and a light jacket.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.