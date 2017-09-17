9/17 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! We’re waking up to some low clouds and patchy fog once again, especially along the coast. But just like yesterday, skies will gradually improve and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Have to keep an isolated shower in the forecast, mainly for areas N&W of the city. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80.

Monday is looking like a partly to mostly cloudy day with cooler temps in the mid 70s. There is another shower chance, but it does not look to be widespread as of now.

Of course we’re watching Hurricane Jose closely as it continues to trek northward. Consensus remains that it will remain well offshore before moving off to the northeast. Impacts for us will be in the form of continued dangerous rip currents, rough surf, and some beach erosion over the next several days.

We’ll keep our eyes on it. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!