Emmys Kick Off With Cracks From Colbert, Appearance By Sean Spicer

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — Stephen Colbert wasted no time going after President Donald Trump in the 69th annual Grammy Awards show Monday night.

After flashing Trump’s face along with Vladimir Putin in an opening skit, Colbert’s monologue was full of follow-up jokes at the president’s expense.

“However you feel about the president, you can’t deny that every show was influenced by Donald Trump in some way,” he said, naming House of Cards and the new season of American Horror Story. “We all know the Emmys mean a lot to Donald Trump because he was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice, but he never won. If he had won an Emmy I bet he wouldn’t have run for president… So in a way, this is all your fault – I thought you people loved morally compromised anti-heroes.”

Colbert also told the crowd the next Latin Emmy Awards would be hosted by Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona law enforcement officer who Trump pardoned for criminal contempt related to his tactics regarding undocumented immigrants.

“There’s no way anyone could watch that much TV, other than the president,” added Colbert about the range of programs up for awards, waving to the camera with “Hello sir, thank you for joining us. Looking forward to the tweets!”

Stars in the audience appeared shocked when Colbert asked to get an estimate on the crowd size and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared on stage.

During a skit with Jeffrey Wright, the “Westworld” actor stayed in character as Bernard Lowe to ask Colbert, “Have you ever questioned the nature of your reality?”

“Every day since Nov. 8,” he replied, referring to the presidential election last fall.

Sean Spicer cameo: “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys periSNL od, both in person and around the world,” Spicer said.

“Wow that really soothes my fragile ego,” replied Colbert as he thanked Spicer. “I can understand why you’d want one of these guys around. Melissa McCarthy, everyone!”

The very start of the awards show featured a skit that began with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert forging some metal in a blacksmith’s workshop.

“Okay, I made all the Emmys statues,” said Colbert.

Anthony Anderson walked in and said to Colbert, “I’m glad you’re the white guy they have hosting the Emmys.”

Allison Janney joined Colbert and Anderson and the three talked about the state of affairs in the world. Janney said, “I heard HBO is bringing back the confederacy.”

“I know the world is getting crazy, but look on the bright side — TV is getting better,” said Colbert.

Janney said she bet Colbert couldn’t sing his argument, but he rose to the challenge.

Colbert sang, “Everything is better on television. When the world’s so scary you close your door and hide, open up, let ‘Archer’ slip inside.”

Colbert bounced around from the set of “Archer” to the set of “This is Us,” singing, “It’s so good to feel so sad,” and visited the sets of “Veep” and “The Americans.” He stood behind Selina Meyer of “Veep” and sang, “Imagine if your president was not beloved by Nazis.”

Chance the Rapper made a cameo to rap along, and Colbert continued onto the set of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” He finally walked onto the Emmys stage with several Handmaids, who disrobed to dance in sequined bodysuits.

Colbert began his monologue and said, “This is TV’s highest honors — us celebrating us. Tonight we binge ourselves. Can you feel it? This room is crackling with the collective energy of people who, for the last 48 hours, have consumed nothing but distilled water and Crest Whitestripes.”

Colbert jokingly thanked “Game of Thrones” for not being eligible for Emmys this year, making room for other shows to win. Then he thanked CBS CEO and said, “I literally have to thank him — it’s in my contract.”

The host then gave a big shoutout to the first responders in the recent disasters around the country.

“They have been working tirelessly following the disasters in Texas and Florida,” he said. “We have to thank also the friends who showed up with food, the neighbors with boats, the nuns with chainsaws and the complete strangers who stepped up to help rebuild.” He directed viewers to donate at Handinhand2017.com and said Billy Eichner was on hand to take calls — Eichner sat in the audience with a landline glued to his ear.

Colbert talked about how much streaming services like Netflix and Hulu changed the landscape of TV and then cracked, “Everybody loves streaming video — just ask Ted Cruz.”

He also said gave a shout out to broadcast networks and said, “CBS will have twice as many Sheldons as any other network in history.”

Colbert added, “This has been a great year for diversity in TV. In fact, for the third year in a row, this is the most diverse group of nominees in Emmy history.” He listed prominent black actors nominated for awards like Viola Davis and Anthony Anderson and then said, “And of course, Bill Maher. I assume he’s black since he’s so comfortable using the n-word.”

Once the show got under way, the stars of “Big Little Lies” presented the award for best supporting actor in a drama series, which went to John Lithgow for “The Crown.”

Gina Rodriguez and Shemar Moore presented outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, which went to Kate McKinnon for “Saturday Night Live.” McKinnon cried and said, “Being part of this season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ is the most meaningful thing that I will ever do … Thank you to Hillary Clinton for your grace and grit.”

Riz Ahmed and Issa Rae took the stage to present outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie, which went to Laura Dern for “Big Little Lies.” She thanked the Television Academy for recognizing women and said, “I want to thank the TV academy for honoring our show and working with this incredible tribe of fierce women.”

Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy took the stage. Chappelle cracked, “I am truly amazed by how many black people are here. I counted 11 on the monitor.” They presented directing for a comedy series, which went to Donald Glover for “Atlanta.”

Allison Janney and Anna Faris presented the award for variety sketch series, which went to “Saturday Night Live.” Lorne Michaels accepted the award on behalf of the show.