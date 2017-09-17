9-Year-Old Boy Dies After Hitting Head On Soccer Goal Post

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 9-year-old boy has died after hitting his head on a soccer goal post at a New York City school.
Authorities responded to Park West High School on West 50th Street in Hell’s Kitchen around 10 a.m. Sunday, and found Tommaso Cerase unconscious and unresponsive.
Officials say the boy was playing soccer with a youth church group when he hit his head on one of the goal posts.
It wasn’t immediately clear how Cerase’s head came into contact with the goal post.
He was taken to Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
