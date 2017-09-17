Woman Rescued After Falling During Hike In Palisades Interstate Park

ALPINE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 45-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after she fell while hiking in Palisades Interstate Park.
The woman fell and broke her arm on the shore trail beneath the Women’s Federation Monument, which is located on the cliff top in Alpine, according to Palisades Interstate Parkway Police.
The woman was assisted down 75 feet of rock by emergency medical technicians and was transported by police boat to Englewood Hospital in Englewood, New Jersey, police said.
The woman’s condition was not immediately available.