Woman Rescued After Falling During Hike In Palisades Interstate Park

Filed Under: Palisades Interstate Park

ALPINE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 45-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after she fell while hiking in Palisades Interstate Park.

The woman fell and broke her arm on the shore trail beneath the Women’s Federation Monument, which is located on the cliff top in Alpine, according to Palisades Interstate Parkway Police.

The woman was assisted down 75 feet of rock by emergency medical technicians and was transported by police boat to Englewood Hospital in Englewood, New Jersey, police said.

The woman’s condition was not immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch