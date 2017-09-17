Police Shoot & Kill Pit Bull After Vicious Attack In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officers were forced to take lethal action after a pit bull attacked several people in Queens Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a dog attack near the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Weirfield Street in Ridgewood just after 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed the dog attacking a 20-year-old female in the stomach. The woman’s 25-year-old friend was attempting to remove the pit bull when the dog starting attacking her as well, biting her in the arm.

Officers opened fire and killed the animal.

Both women were taken to Brookdale Hospital for observation.

