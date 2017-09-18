CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
BREAKING: AMBER Alert Issued For Baby, Toddler On LI More Than A Dozen Hurt After 2 Buses Collide In Queens | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

AMBER Alert Issued For Baby, Toddler Abducted In Jericho

Filed Under: Amber Alert, Jericho

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police have issued an AMBER Alert after two young children were abducted on Long Island.

The children were taken near 17th Street in Jericho around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

They have been identified as Promise Lee, a boy of approximately two months old, 18 inches tall and weighing about 15 pounds; and Love Lee, a girl approximately two years old, with straight black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2 feet long and weighs about 30 pounds.

Amber Alert Kids

AMBER Alert issued for Love Lee and Promise Lee. (credit: NYS Police)

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Sun Shin. Police say she has straight brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Police say Shin was driving a white 4-door sedan 2015 Honda Accord with NY license plate number HCR1560.

They were last seen traveling on 17th Street.

Sun Shin

Sun Shin (credit: NYS Police)

The children were taken under circumstances that lead the police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical harm/and or death, authorities said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

