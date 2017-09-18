How To Choose The Best CRM Software For Your Small Business



A customer relationship management (CRM) software package is a very useful tool for small businesses. It helps to easily organize and keep track of all clients and potential clients. According to Business News Daily, there are four types of CRM’s that small businesses should look into. Whether needing a free option or one catering to very small businesses, each of these have their own benefits.





Salesforce

Easily one of the most well-known CRM programs, Salesforce is a great option for small businesses as it is all-inclusive and cloud-based. In fact, they claim to be the ‘World’s #1 CRM.’ They also have a package specifically catering to small businesses, which is a little more cost effective than those available for large businesses. Salesforce’s all-in-one software features include contact management, lead generation, opportunity management, sales forecasting, workflow automation and collaboration tools, among other options. As it is cloud-based it also allows access anywhere from any device.



Insightly

For entrepreneurs with very small businesses, Insightly is a great option. The program is free to those with one to two users and fewer than 2,500 records. Multiple paid plans are offered to allow your software to grow as your small business grows. Insightly’s features include contact management, project management, and detailed sales reports. The main goals of this CRM are to help businesses accelerate sales, build relationships and deliver projects.



Zoho CRM

Compared to other free CRM software packages, Zoho CRM offers the most features for its free version, which can be used with up to 10 users. In fact, Business News Daily votes it the best free CRM in their Best CRM Software 2017 list. This program boasts some hefty stats that include 300 percent improvements in lead conversion rates, 41 percent revenue increase per sales person, 27 percent improvement in customer retention, 24 percent decreased sales cycles, and 23 percent decreased sales and marketing costs. Among many of the features available for free include social integration, user-friendly mobile app, and automation.



HubSpot

One of the biggest selling points of HubSpot is they have a free version for all users at a business. It was voted as the best CRM for startups by Business News Daily. This software program works seamlessly with businesses’ marketing and sales efforts as they also offer various marketing & sales software for purchase, and for free. This easy to use and clean interface software program offers a wide range of CRM tools. One great feature is their super enhanced contacts directory that allows users to not only store contact information, but easily and quickly organize them all by any aspect, and track all notes and interactions.







This article was written by Suzy Fielders for CBS Small Business Pulse

