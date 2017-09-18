Four North Jersey Towns Listed Among ‘Best Places To Live In America’

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — North Jersey is the place to be! At least according to Money Magazine.
New York and Connecticut didn’t make the list, but four northern New Jersey towns — North Arlington, Saddle Brook, Parsippany-Troy Hills, and Clifton — were among the magazine’s 100 Best Places To Live In America.
Along North Arlington’s main drag of Ridge Road, people were out jogging, walking dogs, and enjoying the weather.
North Arlington was named the 8th best place to live in America.
“I don’t doubt it, it’s definitely a good place to live,” Akash said.
Trudie who has lived in North Arlington about a year agreed with the magazine’s assessment.
“It’s very peaceful, first we used to live in Jersey City and it’s very crowded, so here comparatively it’s very peaceful,” she said.
The ratings excluded places with high crime and less diversity.