Cuomo Endorses De Blasio For Reelection As Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday endorsed Mayor Bill de Blasio for reelection.
Cuomo made the announcement during a radio interview, and later appeared at a labor rally in Brooklyn.
The two have not always seen eye to eye, but Cuomo called de Blasio the better person to run the city. De Blasio is facing Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island in the November general election.
“The mayor won the Democratic primary. I am a Democrat, and added, “He is the better person to serve the city of New York, period,” Cuomo said.
Political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said Cuomo’s endorsement may have seemed lukewarm, but it was still an endorsement.
“Considering the battle between the mayor and the governor, everyone is going to parse every word and see how strong the endorsement is,” Sheinkopf said. “But the governor did endorse the mayor. Now, it may not be the most glowing endorsement, but so what?”
But Sheinkopf later added with tongue placed firmly in cheek, “It doesn’t mean you should run through the streets screaming, ‘Andrew Cuomo loves Bill de Blasio!’”