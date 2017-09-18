Eric Garner’s Mother Still Wants Officer In Chokehold Incident Fired

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mother of Eric Garner, who died in a police chokehold on Staten Island in 2014, met with the Civilian Complaint Review Board on Monday.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, it has been three years since Garner’s death while he was being apprehended for selling loose cigarettes in the Tompkinsville section of Staten Island.
His mother, Gwen Carr, wants the officer involved to be punished.
“I thought this would have been over with a long time ago,” Carr said. “I thought I would have gotten justice a long time ago.”
Carr wants NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo fired. A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo, and he remains on modified duty, stripped of his badge and gun.
“He’s getting raises,” Carr said. “He’s getting rewarded for killing my son is what I feel.”
Carr said CCRB officials say they are ready for a disciplinary hearing. The Police Department is waiting for the U.S. Department of Justice to finish its investigation into the case.