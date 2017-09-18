Staten Island Ferry Terminal Lower Level Boarding Starts Today

BREAKING: 3 Dead, 16 Injured After 2 Buses Crash In Queens | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After more than a decade, the lower level boarding of the Staten Island Ferry Terminal is back open.

The doors to the lower level of the Saint George terminal opened at 6:40 a.m. Monday for the 7 a.m. trip and will be open until 9 a.m. on weekdays.

In Lower Manhattan, the lower level of the Whitehall Station will open every day from noon to 8 p.m.

The lower level of the terminal has been closed since 2003 after security concerns following 9/11 when the Coast Guard decided to shut that area down, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The Department of Transportation released diagrams of changes in both stations that were part of a $2 million project to reduce congestion. There will also be more surveillance cameras and extra security.

The lower levels also provide more access for disabled passengers who are welcome to use them at anytime, as well as passengers with bicycles.

