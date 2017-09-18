Staten Island Ferry Terminal Lower Level Boarding Starts Today

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After more than a decade, the lower level boarding of the Staten Island Ferry Terminal is back open.

The doors to the lower level of the Saint George terminal opened at 6:40 a.m. Monday for the 7 a.m. trip and will be open until 9 a.m. on weekdays.

Good morning, Staten Island! 🛳 Lower level boarding is now open at St. George for #SIFerry departures between 7-9am Monday-Friday. pic.twitter.com/5jbioVl9wZ — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) September 18, 2017

In Lower Manhattan, the lower level of the Whitehall Station will open every day from noon to 8 p.m.

The lower level of the terminal has been closed since 2003 after security concerns following 9/11 when the Coast Guard decided to shut that area down, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The Department of Transportation released diagrams of changes in both stations that were part of a $2 million project to reduce congestion. There will also be more surveillance cameras and extra security.

St. George lower level boarding area opens Monday 9/18 at 6:40am for the 7am #SIFerry departure & will be open on weekdays from 6:40am-9am. pic.twitter.com/hDwl3Boh3R — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) September 15, 2017

On Monday, Whitehall lower level boarding area opens at noon for 12:30pm #SIFerry departure & the area will be open everyday from 12pm-8pm. pic.twitter.com/Z8smzSjuBO — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) September 15, 2017

The lower levels also provide more access for disabled passengers who are welcome to use them at anytime, as well as passengers with bicycles.

