AGs From 41 States Investigate Production & Sale Of Prescription Opioids

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and those from 40 other states have launched a coordinated investigation into the manufacture and sale of prescription opioids.
“Prescription opioids are the on-ramp to addition for millions of Americans,” Schneiderman said Tuesday.
He vowed the attorney generals are committed to getting to the bottom of a system that has fueled the nationwide epidemic, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.
“Our subpoenas and letters seek to uncover whether or not there was deception involved, if manufacturers misled doctors and patients about the efficacy and addictive powers of these drugs,” he said. “We’ll examine their marketing practices, both to the medical community and the public.”
Schneiderman added that the three companies distributing 90 percent of the opioids in the U.S. bring in $500 billion in annual revenue.