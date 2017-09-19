Back Stories: Hurricane Floyd Brings ‘Unprecedented’ Flooding

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In September 1999, Hurricane Floyd hit the Tri-State Area as a tropical storm.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
“It was a long tracked storm, like some of the ones we’ve seen so far this year,” WCBS meteorologist Craig Allen says.
The winds weren’t too bad, but the rains were the real problem, especially in New Jersey.
“The flooding was just unprecedented at the time. Flooding the likes of which we hadn’t seen in over 20 years,” says Allen.