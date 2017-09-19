Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Cat 5 Storm Slams Dominica | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Back Stories: Hurricane Floyd Brings ‘Unprecedented’ Flooding

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
Back Stories, Hurricane Floyd, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In September 1999, Hurricane Floyd hit the Tri-State Area as a tropical storm.

“It was a long tracked storm, like some of the ones we’ve seen so far this year,” WCBS meteorologist Craig Allen says.

The winds weren’t too bad, but the rains were the real problem, especially in New Jersey.

“The flooding was just unprecedented at the time. Flooding the likes of which we hadn’t seen in over 20 years,” says Allen.

