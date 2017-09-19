Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – A 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, collapsing buildings and causing widespread damage.

The massive quake was centered about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City in the town of Puebla.

At least 44 people were killed. The death toll is expected to rise as first responders comb through the rubble.

Morelos Gov. Graco Ramirez said 42 died in his central Mexican state, with 12 dead in Jojutla and four in the state capital of Cuernavaca.

Gov. Alfredo del Mazo told the Televisa news network that two people died in the State of Mexico, which also borders the capital. He said a quarry worker was killed when the quake unleashed a rockslide and another person was killed by a falling lamppost.

The quake struck on the anniversary of a 1985 earthquake that devastated central parts of the country and claimed thousands of lives.

Just hours before, the area had gone through earthquake preparedness drills, CBS News’ Jamie Yuccas reported.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto posted on Twitter, urging residents to stay off the streets and disconnect their lights and gas.

God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

President Donald Trump also tweeted, saying “we are with you and will be there for you.”

Earlier this month, an 8.2 earthquake hit southern Mexico, killing dozens of people.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.