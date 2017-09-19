CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NJ TOWN HALL LIVE: CBS Philly Hosts On Top Issues In NJ Governor's Race | Ask A Question On Facebook

Connecticut Lifeguard Pleads Not Guilty In 5-Year-Old’s Near-Drowning

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A lifeguard accused in the near-drowning of a five-year-old boy was in a Connecticut courtroom Tuesday to answer to charges.

Zachary Stein pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child in Stamford.

Police say the five-year-old was underwater for more than four minutes before Stein noticed him.

When Stein realized the boy was in trouble, he pulled him from the water and performed CPR. That boy did survive the ordeal.

Stein’s lawyer says his client isn’t to blame for the near-drowning.

“Not every drowning is a crime, but this case will deal with the challenge when the criminal justice system intersects with a first responder who’s trying to do the best job possible under difficult circumstances,” defense attorney Mark Sherman said.

Stein is due back in court later this month.

