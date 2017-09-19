Connecticut Lifeguard Pleads Not Guilty In 5-Year-Old’s Near-Drowning

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A lifeguard accused in the near-drowning of a five-year-old boy was in a Connecticut courtroom Tuesday to answer to charges.
Zachary Stein pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child in Stamford.
Police say the five-year-old was underwater for more than four minutes before Stein noticed him.
When Stein realized the boy was in trouble, he pulled him from the water and performed CPR. That boy did survive the ordeal.
Stein’s lawyer says his client isn’t to blame for the near-drowning.
“Not every drowning is a crime, but this case will deal with the challenge when the criminal justice system intersects with a first responder who’s trying to do the best job possible under difficult circumstances,” defense attorney Mark Sherman said.
Stein is due back in court later this month.