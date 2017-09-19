Devils’ Brian Boyle Diagnosed With Leukemia

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Devils forward Brian Boyle has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, the team announced Tuesday.
Boyle, 32, says he still is planning to play in the team’s season opener on Oct. 7 against the Colorado Avalanche.
“I don’t like missing games,” he said. “I feel as close to normal as you can feel.
“We have a good plan of attack, and I look forward to getting on the ice and playing.”
“I’ve been blessed so many times and in so many ways,” Boyle added. “This is an opportunity for me. I plan on living a normal life.”
The Devils signed Boyle to a two-year, $5.1 million contract in July.
A former first-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings, Boyle has played 10 seasons in the NHL, recording 93 goals and 76 assists. He split last season between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs, registering 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists).
Boyle played for the Rangers from 2009-14. The Rangers were quick to wish Boyle well after hearing about his diagnosis.