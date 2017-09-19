President Trump Gives First Address To UN General Assembly | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Merriam-Webster Dictionary Adds 250 New Words

Filed Under: Merriam-Webster

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Merriam-Webster has added 250 new words and definitions to their online dictionary.

“Sriracha,” a Thai chili sauce that’s been around for decades, but is now exploding in popularity in the U.S. has made it into the dictionary.

The list also includes “froyo,” a quick way of saying “frozen yogurt.”

The dictionary also added “troll,” meaning “to harass, criticize, or antagonize someone especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts.”

Other new additions include alt-right, bibimbap, and pregame.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch