Merriam-Webster Dictionary Adds 250 New Words

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Merriam-Webster has added 250 new words and definitions to their online dictionary.
“Sriracha,” a Thai chili sauce that’s been around for decades, but is now exploding in popularity in the U.S. has made it into the dictionary.
The list also includes “froyo,” a quick way of saying “frozen yogurt.”
The dictionary also added “troll,” meaning “to harass, criticize, or antagonize someone especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts.”
Other new additions include alt-right, bibimbap, and pregame.