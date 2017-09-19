Police: Man Attacks Four Women In One Hour On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island neighborhood is on edge as police search for a violent attacker who tried to sexually assault four women in separate incidents within an hour early Tuesday morning.

The attacks occurred between 5:45 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. as the morning rush hour was getting underway in the West Brighton area.

Police said the suspect went up to the victims, who range in age from 14 to 64, and threatened to rape them, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

All of the women put up a fight when the suspect tried grabbing them, police said. In one incident the suspect punched a victim, but she dug her nails into his back and scratched him, Bauman reported.

In each incident, the man fled before he was able to cause the women any serious physical harm.

Some of the victims were hospitalized for cuts and bruises.

According to police, the first victim was walking her dog on St. Paul’s Avenue when the suspect pulled her to the ground and tried to remove her pants.

The suspect then slapped a 64-year-old woman in the face as she was getting off a bus at Henderson and Westbury avenues, police said.

Minutes later, the suspect allegedly attacked a 42-year-old woman standing at a bus stop on Hunter Place and Castleton Avenue. He pulled her to the ground, groped her and punched her in the face before fleeing, according to police.

Police said the suspect groped and forced himself onto a 14-year-old girl as she waited for the bus on Castleton Avenue and Havenwood Road. She fought back, biting her attacker who fled after punching her in the face, police said.

A worker at a nearby deli said the teen ran into the store crying and asking for help.

“She run in the store and ask for help, ‘Please call the police, somebody tried to rape me.’ Her face was already red like she was crying,” said Nicholas Aguilar. “Scary.”

The suspect apparently drove away in a dark-colored SUV.

Police said he is believed to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a track suit.