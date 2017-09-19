Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Puerto Rico Prepares For Impact | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Man Hurt When Tree Falls On Him In SoHo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a tree came crashing down on him in Manhattan.

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, it happened on narrow Crosby Street in the SoHo shopping district.

“I heard like this cracking, like you know falling down, and then I heard like, ‘ow.’ The guy was under it,” one witness, named Vitaly, said.

soho tree falls 2 Man Hurt When Tree Falls On Him In SoHo

(Credit: Vitaly Ponomarev)

He said the man was not bleeding, but seemed dizzy and disoriented.

“So we helped him sit down on the curb here, and a lady from the store started to call 911,” Vitaly said.

There was a gusty breeze in the city Tuesday, but not the sort of wind that would normally cause concern, Silverman reported. It’s a young-looking tree but sturdy with a trunk about five inches thick. It snapped right at its base.

It’s not clear if it had been compromised by some sort of illness or damage.

“It could happen to me, to you, to anybody,” Vitaly said.

