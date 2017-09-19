Water Main Break Shuts Down Stretch Of Madison Avenue On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Roads were shut down on the Upper East Side Tuesday evening due to a water main break.
The water main burst in the early evening at Madison Avenue and 65th Street, the NYPD 19th Precinct said via Twitter.
Madison Avenue was shut down between 57th and 66th streets following the break. Two lanes later reopened on Madison Avenue, but 65th Street between Park and Fifth avenues was closed for hours afterward, police said.
Information about the cause of the water main break was not immediately available.