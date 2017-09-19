Where To Eat In NY During Rosh Hashanah

By Jessica Allen

Rosh Hashanah, one of the most important of the Jewish holidays, begins on Wednesday, September 20 and lasts until sundown on Friday, September 22. Below are our top picks for where to eat during the holiday this year.

Bouley Botanical

281 Church St.

New York, NY 10013

(917) 237-3205

www.davidbouley.com

Bouley Botanical is a new “living events space designed to excite all five senses,” with some 400+ edible plants growing in window gardens as well as state-of-the-art LED lighting and media options. Sounds pretty cool, right? For the second night of Rosh Hashanah, the Tribeca space will feature a fresh feast made by David Bouley, including lots of just-picked produce from his urban farm. A klezmer band will kick things off at 6:30 pm, followed by a multi-course dinner with kosher wine pairing.

Mile End Deli

53 Bond St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 529-2990

www.mileenddeli.com

Mile End Deli is both a Jewish delicatessen and a Canadian restaurant, an attempt by the owners to honor (and update) their grandmothers’ recipes. You can order off the catering menu, if you want to have a shindig at home, or you can attend one of their family style sit-down fêtes, which will give you the chance to gobble such goodies as matzo ball soup, cider-glazed brisket, marjoram-roasted cauliflower steak, shaved apple salad and a honey and apple pudding cake.

Miriam

79 Fifth Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(718) 622-2250

www.miriamrestaurant.com

Named after his mother, Miriam is run by Israeli-born Rafael Hasid. The focus here is on both seasonal, local products combined with imports from the old country and the food might best be described as contemporary Israeli. This year’s Rosh Hashanah menu includes chopped liver with a cucumber, caramelized onions and pomegranate salad; grilled sea bass with fall veggies, chermoula and couscous; and a braised rib eye topped with celery root puree.

Talia’s Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Ave.

New York, NY 10025

(212) 580-3770

taliassteakhouse.com

Talia’s Steakhouse began offering special Rosh Hashanah lunches and dinners some 15 years ago. This year, you’ve got three prepaid, prix fixe options, all fully kosher, all served in the restaurant’s elegant Upper West Side digs (or you can sit outside, weather-permitting). Among the choices are grilled chicken breast, BBQ spare ribs, Moroccan-style salmon with spinach and mashed potatoes, chicken schnitzel, and a kebab platter.

2nd Avenue Deli

162 East 33rd St.

New York, NY 10016

(212) 689-9000

www.2ndavedeli.com

If you’d rather stay in than eat out, consider placing an order from 2nd Avenue Deli. Since 1954, the family run restaurant has specialized in home-cooked, 100 percent kosher Jewish staples like chopped liver, gefilte fish, whitefish salad, latkes (potato pancakes), roast chicken, brisket, and kugel. For dessert, we wholeheartedly recommend a platter full of black-and-white cookies, cinnamon rugalech, and chocolate babka. You can’t get more traditional.