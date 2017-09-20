Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico Pummeled By Storm | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 Mexico Quake: More Than 200 Dead

5-Year-Old Girl Killed In Fiery Crash On NJ Turnpike

Filed Under: East Windsor, New Jersey Turnpike

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A five-year-old girl was killed in a fiery crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Wednesday morning.

New Jersey State Police say a Honda SUV hit a concrete barrier and became disabled just after 3:15 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway of the Turnpike near exit 8 in East Windsor.

A tractor trailer that saw the disabled vehicle stopped just south of it to render assistance when a second tractor trailer travelling south struck the Honda, slamming the vehicle into the barrier and ejecting the five-year-old girl.

The second tractor trailer ignited, engulfing all three vehicles according to authorities.

Investigators say the five-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries.

The center and right lanes of the southbound outer roadway remain closed.

