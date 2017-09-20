Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Storm Makes Landfall In Puerto Rico | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘America’s Got Talent’ Favorite Evie Clair Returns with Tribute to Late Father

1010 WINS — In June, singer Evie Clair brought her audience to tears when she performed a rendition of Christina Perri’s “Arms”, dedicating it to her father who had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Her performance was even noticed by the songwriter herself, who tweeted about it post-show.

Before her performance a few months ago, 14-year-old Evie explained to the judges how they gave her father “a five percent chance to live, and he continued working and supporting our family. So tonight I’m here to sing for him.”

Recently on the show, Evie returned to perform a somber version of the Louis Armstrong classic “What A Wonderful World,” dedicating it once again to her father who died in early September.

“My dad taught me, after I started something, to always finish it,” she said on the show. “That’s why I’m fighting to the end, just like he did.”

Watch Evie’s emotional performance below.

–Joe Cingrana

