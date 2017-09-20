New Jersey To Replace Lake ‘Parispanny’ Road Sign

LAKE PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A sign on Route 202 in New Jersey has some drivers doing a double take.
The road sign which is just south of the Route 80 overpass is supposed to direct drivers to Lake Parsippany, but instead it reads Lake Parisppany.
The sign was installed after roadwork was completed in 2015, but a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Transportation says he doesn’t believe the sign has been up that long.
A new sign with the correct spelling has been ordered and will go up when it’s ready.