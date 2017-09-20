WFAN Morning Show: Yanks Win Again But Gain No Ground, And More Giants Fallout

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The Yankees beat the Twins again on Tuesday night, but failed to gain ground in the AL East race because the first-place Red Sox pulled out another clutch win.
Boomer and Jerry Recco discussed the Bombers’ predicament to open Wednesday’s show. The Yankees own a comfortable lead in the race for the first wild card, leading Minnesota by six games with 11 to play, but they trail Boston by three games.
The guys later segued to the Giants, who have all kinds of problems heading into what amounts to a must-win showdown with the Eagles in Week 3.