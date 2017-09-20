Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Storm Makes Landfall In Puerto Rico | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show: Yanks Win Again But Gain No Ground, And More Giants Fallout

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

The Yankees beat the Twins again on Tuesday night, but failed to gain ground in the AL East race because the first-place Red Sox pulled out another clutch win.

Boomer and Jerry Recco discussed the Bombers’ predicament to open Wednesday’s show. The Yankees own a comfortable lead in the race for the first wild card, leading Minnesota by six games with 11 to play, but they trail Boston by three games.

The guys later segued to the Giants, who have all kinds of problems heading into what amounts to a must-win showdown with the Eagles in Week 3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch