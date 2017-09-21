New Amazon Office To Create 2,000 Jobs In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amazon plans to open a new office center in Manhattan which state officials say will create 2,000 finance, sales, marketing and information technology positions.
Amazon was offered up to $20 million in performance-based taxed credits through Empire State Development’s Excelsior Jobs Program to get the company into the 359,000-square-foot space at 5 Manhattan West.
The announcement follow’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo news on Sept. 6 about a new $100 million Amazon fulfillment center in the Global Logistics Park on the West Shore of Staten Island, which will support the creation of 2,250 full-time jobs.
As Amazon’s first fulfillment center in New York State, the 855,000 square-foot facility is expected to reply on the company’s advanced robotics fulfillment technology.
“At the foundation of our city’s success are well-paying jobs in Manhattan’s transit-rich business districts,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer. “I’m pleased Amazon will be expanding in our newest commercial district, Hudson Yards, and welcome them to the neighborhood.”
Amazon will also retain more than 1,800 jobs in New York State.
One Comment
There is no NYC address, “5 Manhattan West”.