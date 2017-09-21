Ask A NY Expert: Easy Breakfast Meals For Kids

By Marie Flounoy

Back to school is season is here! As parents shop for supplies and outfits, it’s also important to prep school meals. The following meals are nutritious, easy for both parents and kids to make for the most important meal of the day – breakfast. Below, we asked a New York expert for a few easy breakfast meals with recipes for kids – that you can make, too!

Keri Glassman

Founder of NutritiousLife.com and The Nutrition School

75 Madison Ave., Suite 407

New York, NY 10016

(212) 414-4077

www.nutritiouslife.com

Keri Glassman has many titles under the belt as a celebrity and nationally recognized dietitian, author, and the founder of NutritiousLife, its mission is reaching and maintaining a good diet, but, it takes a “whole person” to approach health, wellness, and beauty. In addition, Keri assists others who are like-minded health and wellness enthusiasts who aim to find their place in the field with The Nutrition School. The Nutrition School is a 12-week online course founded and taught by Keri, packed with nutrition education and kick-start for building a fruitful career in the health and wellness industries.

As seen on and trusted by various outlets, such as Dr.Oz and The Rachael Ray Show, below Keri Gassman shares five easy breakfast meals for kids.

Chocolate Smoothie

A quick and easy recipe for kids and parents on the go! Combining two easy ingredients, both kids and parents love – chocolate milk and peanut butter. Keri recommends skipping or reducing the amount of protein powder to fit your child’s nutritional needs. It’s recommended to use organic milk and peanut butter, which can be found at your local Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods.

Whole Wheat Waffle, Smear Of Peanut Butter And Berries

This wholesome breakfast is packed full of whole grains and your kids will enjoy it! Similar to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but much better. Take a whole wheat waffle pre-made or if made from scratch, you’ll need whole wheat waffle mix and a waffle grill. Next, take natural or organic peanut butter to spread all over the waffle and top it off with fresh berries. The peanut butter provides protein, while the berries are low in sugar, high and a better fiber option than jelly or fruit spreads.

Overnight Oats In A Small Jar

Break out a mason jar or small container for this next recipe. All you have to do is simply fill your mason jar or container with 1/3 cup of oats and cover it in almond milk, place it in the fridge overnight. This recipe is fast, easy, and packed with important nutrients your kids need. According to Keri, whole grain oats are a perfect way to provide energy in the morning and almond milk is often fortified with even more calcium than regular cow’s milk

Related: NYC’s Best On-The-Go Breakfast Spots

Apple Sauce

For this quick recipe, you’ll need apples (about three pounds), cinnamon, and 1 cup of water. Fill a large pot with the water and place on medium heat. Next, cut the apples into small pieces and add to the pot of water with a pinch of cinnamon. When the ingredients start to boil, turn down the heat and allow the ingredients to simmer. If the apples begin to stick, add more water. Cook for about 30 minutes, while you stir occasionally. Afterwards, pour in a bowl resistant to heat, mash, allow to cool off, and serve!

Peanut Butter Cup Oatmeal

If your children love Resse’s Puffs, this recipe is a better, healthier option. Combine oats, almond milk in a small bowl, and then put in the microwave on high for 2-3 minutes. Next, stir in your natural peanut butter until it’s combined with the oats. Top with dark chocolate chips and enjoy! According to Keri, this easy recipe is filled with protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

Related: 5 Best Activities For Kids In Lower Manhattan