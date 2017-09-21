8-Year-Old Girl Bullied For Loving Bugs Gets Surprise Honor By Scientist

1010 WINS — An 8-year-old girl once bullied for her love of bugs is now showing everyone up by co-authoring a scientific paper.

Sophia Spencer was frequently teased by students for her unique hobby so her mother decided to reach out to scientists for support.

In a letter she wrote, “If someone could talk to her for even five minutes, I would appreciate it so much. I want her to know from an expert that she’s not weird or strange.”

A young girl who loves insects is being bullied & needs our support. DM your email & we'll connect you! #BugsR4Girls pic.twitter.com/kjtfSJSlre — Ent Soc of Canada (@CanEntomologist) August 25, 2016

The Entomological Society of Canada tweeted the letter with the hashtag, #BugsR4Girls.

The response to the tweet was overwhelming, with many entomologists offering words of encouragement and support.

When scientist Morgan Jackson heard her story, he wanted to co-author a scientific paper with the budding scientist.

I'm really proud of this piece, and am thrilled to share the publishing experience with Sophia, who I met & collected bugs with this summer pic.twitter.com/s7SiT7giIl — Morgan Jackson (@BioInFocus) September 6, 2017

In the paper, Sophia wrote, “It felt good to have so many people support me, and it was cool to see other girls and grown-ups studying bugs.”