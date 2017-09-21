Maria: Storm Regains Major Hurricane Status | Mexico Quake: Rescue Efforts Continue |  1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Jets Sign LB Bass, Re-Sign WR/KR Raymond To Practice Squad

Filed Under: David Bass, Kalif Raymond, New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have signed linebacker David Bass, adding a veteran pass rusher to Todd Bowles’ defense.

To make room on the roster Thursday, the Jets waived linebacker Freddie Bishop.

MORE: With Suspension Over, Seferian-Jenkins Hopes To Help Jets’ Offense

They also re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Kalif Raymond to the practice squad three days after he was waived following his momentum-turning muffed punt in Sunday’s 45-20 loss at Oakland. Raymond muffed three punts in two games.

David Bass

David Bass plays in a preseason game with the Bears in 2015. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Bass was released by Seattle on Tuesday. He was a seventh-round pick in 2013 by Oakland out of Missouri Western State. He has 5½ sacks in his NFL career, which also includes stints with Chicago and Tennessee. Bass has two interceptions, one that he returned for a score, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 77 tackles.

Bishop has split time between the Jets’ practice squad and active roster the past two seasons.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch