Jets Sign LB Bass, Re-Sign WR/KR Raymond To Practice Squad

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have signed linebacker David Bass, adding a veteran pass rusher to Todd Bowles’ defense.
To make room on the roster Thursday, the Jets waived linebacker Freddie Bishop.
MORE: With Suspension Over, Seferian-Jenkins Hopes To Help Jets’ Offense
They also re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Kalif Raymond to the practice squad three days after he was waived following his momentum-turning muffed punt in Sunday’s 45-20 loss at Oakland. Raymond muffed three punts in two games.
Bass was released by Seattle on Tuesday. He was a seventh-round pick in 2013 by Oakland out of Missouri Western State. He has 5½ sacks in his NFL career, which also includes stints with Chicago and Tennessee. Bass has two interceptions, one that he returned for a score, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 77 tackles.
Bishop has split time between the Jets’ practice squad and active roster the past two seasons.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)