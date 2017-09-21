Jones Beach Reopens And Lifeguards Are Back On Duty

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The tides are turning at Jones Beach.
First, extreme flooding closed the beach as Hurricane Jose made its closest pass Wednesday.
Now, the beach has reopened and lifeguards are back on duty.
In a move that has not happened in recent past, lifeguards have returned to Jones Beach, as well as Robert Moses, Sunken Meadow and Hither Hills after they were supposed to be done for the season.
Spokesperson George Gorman told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall since the weather is nice and the water is warm, people want to go swimming. So the lifeguards are back through Sunday.
“The water temperature is approximately 70 throughout Long Island. The air temperature is going to be around 80 degrees,” he said. “So we felt people are going to want to go into the water and swim.”
The flooding has been cleaned up and thousands are expected to enjoy the beach over the next few days.