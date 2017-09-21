2 Workers Fall From Midtown Construction Site, 1 Dead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two workers fell from while working at a construction site in Midtown Thursday, and one of them died.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to 400 W. 33rd St. at Ninth Avenue, a short distance from Penn Station. The Department of Buildings said the two men had been in the bucket lift at about the third floor when they fell, though other reports said they were in an external elevator shaft.

One worker, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other worker, also 45, was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and his condition was reported to be stable.

The identity of the man who died was not being released Thursday afternoon pending family notification.

The workers were employed by contractor EJ Electric, according to the Department of Buildings.

In an unrelated incident, a worker also fell to his death at another construction site in Lower Manhattan less than five hours earlier. That accident happened around 9:20 a.m. Thursday at a luxury apartment building under construction at 161 Maiden Ln. in the Financial District near the South Street Seaport.

Police said 43-year-old Juan Chohillo of Queens was a carpenter for a concrete company working on the top story when he fell onto scaffolding on the first level, 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported.

Chohillo was pronounced dead at the scene.